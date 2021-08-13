Six-day mass vaccination campaign ends amid chaos



People eager to get Covid-19 vaccine throng Mugda General Hospital in the capital on Thursday. Utter disregard for maintenance of social distance continues as usual. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The campaign started on August 7 with the aim of administrating 32 lakh vaccines though 42 lakh people have been vaccinated in six days amid chaos.

The allocation of vaccination at the designated centres under the city corporation was only 350 doses. Lots of people gathered at the vaccination centres every day. Many people stood in queues since the previous night to get vaccinated but many failed to get inoculated.

Many of them complained that they did not get vaccinated even after standing in line from 3:00am. Many have also complained that those in-charge of the vaccine centres called in people whom they knew and vaccinated them.

Such a picture was seen in two centres in Shegunbagicha of the capital. There were several people standing in line and said that they did not get vaccinated despite having serial numbers.

Saidur Rahman, who came to get vaccinated, said, 'I'm standing in this long line for one hour, but they (authorities) are vaccinating their own people. He complained, "Only the people known to the centre authority are being vaccinated here. Many have not been vaccinated and have returned disappointed."

Abdur Rashid, one other who came to vaccination centre, angrily said, "I got the 54th token number today. Then I was supposed to be among the 55 vaccine aspirants. But I did not get vaccinated. Thus, many elderly people have returned from this centre without getting vaccinated. Those who came in the morning did not get vaccinated but many came later and got vaccinated. There is no one to complain to about the irregularities going on here."

Reazul Islam Khan, a resident of Mohammadpur, did not get vaccinated even after coming for four consecutive days.

He said, "I have come here at 3:20am. Now they tell me to come on Saturday for vaccination." He said 200 people like him had not been vaccinated.

Shariful Islam Sentu, Ward Councillor (Ward 31), was present at the centre while many were waiting for vaccination. Asked why ordinary people are suffering to get vaccinated, he said, "Only 350 people are being vaccinated every day. There has been a long line since the night. It is not possible to vaccinate everyone for this. However, we are trying to vaccinate everyone."





