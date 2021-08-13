Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah

The process of performing Umrah has resumed in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the Bangladeshi pilgrims who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has received a letter from the Saudi Arabian government to this end.

Bangladeshi Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah through any Umrah agency approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs following the conditions imposed by the Saudi government, a ministry press release said.

The list of approved Umrah agencies has been published on the Hajj website of the ministry (www.hajj.gov.bd), the release added.

According to the Saudi government's conditions, Umrah pilgrims must take both doses of coronavirus vaccine and they should be 18 years old or above.





