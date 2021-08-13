Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

The process of performing Umrah has resumed in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the Bangladeshi pilgrims who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has received a letter from the Saudi Arabian government to this end.
Bangladeshi Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah through any Umrah agency approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs following the conditions imposed by the Saudi government, a ministry press release said.
The list of approved Umrah agencies has been published on the Hajj website of the ministry (www.hajj.gov.bd), the release added.
According to the Saudi government's conditions, Umrah pilgrims must take both doses of coronavirus vaccine and they should be 18 years old or above.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO mass-testing three potential Covid-19 treatments
Hapless locals shift their houses to safer places as erosion by the Teesta River
Have patience, all will be vaccinated: Health Minister  
Govt writes to Evaly to explain exit plan to meet liabilities by Sept 2
HSC, Alim exams form fill-up to run through Aug 25
PBI Inspector sues SP for rape
Govt spending $4b a year to offset climate change impact: Minister
Tourist resorts to reopen from Aug 19


Latest News
Global Covid cases top 205 million
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft