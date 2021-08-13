Video
Friday, 13 August, 2021
Chinese worker goes missing in Chattogram

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 12: A Chinese national, working at a thermal power plant in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram district, has gone missing, police said on Thursday.
The missing Chinese worker has been identified as G Kingwan, 34, an employee of the S. Alam Group that owns the power plant in Chattogram.
"He has been missing since Wednesday noon. He was last spotted catching fish in the Bay of Bengal," said Safiul Kabir, officer-in-charge of the Banshkhali police station.
The Chinese national, along with his colleagues, went to the site adjacent to the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning for pipe installation work. His colleagues informed police about his disappearance around 2.30 pm.
"We are on the job," the OC said.    -UNB



