Indian deputy high commissioner calls on Hasan

Newly appointed Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr Binoy George on Thursday made a courtesy call on Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at his office at the Secretariat.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan was present there.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, welcomed George and assured him of all out cooperation during his stay in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they discussed increasing communication and cultural activities, including film making, between the two countries. -BSS







