Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:04 AM
6 DB officials suspended over robbing gold trader

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

The six Feni Detective Branch (DB) officers remanded in a gold bar robbery case have been suspended, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khandaker Nurunnabi said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, a Feni court ordered a four-day remand for DB Officer-in-Charge (OC) Saiful Islam and three days for the remaining five arrestees.
The arrestees were Feni district OC Saiful Islam, Sub Inspectors Motaher Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Nurul Haque, Assistant Sub Inspectors Abhijit Barua and Masud Rana. On Tuesday night around 11:30pm, six DB police officers were arrested from the district DB office and handed over to Feni Model police station.
SP Khandaker Nurunnabi said the district police had arrested six officers on the basis of a case filed by a gold trader of Chittagong. At that time 15 gold bars were recovered from them. A case of robbery was registered against them at Feni Model police station.
On the night of August 8, under the Fatehpur flyover of Feni on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway, the accused held Gopal Kantidas, a gold trader who was going to Dhaka from Chittagong and seized 20 gold bars worth Tk 1.24 crore from him.


