KSRM gives 300 litres of oxygen to Satkania Health Complex

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 12: KSRM, one of the country's largest steel producing companies belonging to Kabir Group of Industries, has provided oxygen to Satkania Upazila Health Complex.

Mizanul Islam, media adviser to KSRM, handed over 300 litres of oxygen to medical officer Md Abdul Majid Osmani on Sunday.

Mizanul Islam said that KSRM mainly produces oxygen for industrial use. We think that any disaster cannot be handled by the government alone unless different sectors come forward. Oxygen has already been provided to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, Chittagong General Hospital, BITID and other health centres.







