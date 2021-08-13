Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

KSRM gives 300 litres of oxygen to Satkania Health Complex

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 12: KSRM, one of the country's largest steel producing companies belonging to Kabir Group of Industries, has provided oxygen to Satkania Upazila Health Complex.
Mizanul Islam, media adviser to KSRM, handed over 300 litres of oxygen to medical officer Md Abdul Majid Osmani on Sunday.
Mizanul Islam said that KSRM mainly produces oxygen for industrial use. We think that any disaster cannot be handled by the government alone unless different sectors come forward. Oxygen has already been provided to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, Chittagong General Hospital, BITID and other health centres.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese worker goes missing in Chattogram
Indian deputy high commissioner calls on Hasan
6 DB officials suspended over robbing gold trader
KSRM gives 300 litres of oxygen to Satkania Health Complex
People to get land related service without NID
Rescued crocodile gets new life at Bangabandhu Safari Park
41 held for selling, consuming drugs
US Ambassador hails 76 latest graduates


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft