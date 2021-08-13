People to get land related service without NID

The citizens, who haven't yet got National Identity Cards (NID), will now be given land related digital services, verifying authenticity through the application of the bona fide land services.

The Land Ministry has taken steps to provide digital land services to the citizens without a NID using the application of the bona fide land service verifying data through server of the Office of the Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration.

To avail the data of the Office of the Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration, the ministry on Wednesday signed an agreement with the authority in the ministry conference room.

Apart from the NID data, the Birth and Death registration data will also be used in land service management from now on.

Land Ministry Additional Secretary (Development) Pradip Kumar Das and Registrar General of the Birth and Death of Registration Office under the Local Government Division Manik Lal Banik signed the agreement on behalf of their respective authority.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was present at the programme as chief guest while Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman chaired.

The officials informed that a link has been established with the e-Mutation system of the Land Ministry and 'www.prottoyon.gov.bd' system of Birth and Death Registration Office to verify a citizen's inheritance and other certificates by Application Programming Interface (API).







