Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:03 AM
Rescued crocodile gets new life at Bangabandhu Safari Park

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

FARIDPUR, Aug 11: A crocodile, rescued from a lake in Jalil Mollah Dangi village in Faridpur's North Channel Union, found a new habitat at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur.
The crocodile was handed over to officials at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park on Wednesday noon by Sundarbans' Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center officer-in-charge Hawladar Azad Kabir and other officials.
Hawladar Azad Kabir, officer-in-charge of the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center in the Sundarbans, said the crocodile was brought to Khulna from Faridpur after being rescued. It was found to be a female crocodile. The crocodile is seven feet long and one and a half feet wide.
Since there are male crocodiles in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur, the senior officials decided to keep the rescued crocodile in the safari park, he said
Earlier on Monday, the crocodile was captured by villagers near the lake as it was about to attack the ducks roaming in the lake.
Later that evening it was rescued by Md. Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury, Fisheries Specialist, Department of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation at Khulna Forest Department. The crocodile was kept at the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center that night and various tests were done on Tuesday.    -UNB


