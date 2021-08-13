41 held for selling, consuming drugs

Members of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 41 people on charges of selling and consuming illegal drugs in the city.

Police arrested 41 people and seized illegal drugs from various areas in the city, said a DMP statement issued today.

Police seized 12,652 pieces of yaba, 145 grams of heroin, 30.650 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and four bottle of phesidyle from their possession, said the statement. Police filed 27 cases under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS





