

Chaos sweeps over vaccination centres



This is what we had anticipated beforehand. We had even penned an editorial to take steps in order to manage crowds and conduct the drive systematically. More often than not, our suggestion was ignored.



However, media's reality check on the situation exposed the organised chaos hampering the vaccination drive at almost all centres.



Long queues of people were seen standing close to each other with little or no regard to social distancing rules. Medical staffs have been overwhelmed tackling the sea of recipients. To say the least, medical staffs and jab receivers have engaged in a regular game of blame-game pointing fingers at each other.



The point, however, since it was decided that the Corona jabs will be administered simultaneously in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipality areas and 433 wards of the city corporations - the health ministry should have been pro-active assembling extra healthcare staffs. Moreover, while the vaccination drive came to a sudden halt in May there was enough time to have line up and train volunteers and contractual health workers.



Now that crowds will get even bigger with millions of jabs being imported, health authorities will have to be prompt in decision making. Also it is crucial to ensure vaccine seekers arrive on the exact date sent via the SMS in their mobile phones.



We mark an organised chaosin the health ministry's end, in terms of clear explanation and communicating with the public. As thousands of vaccine seekers are rushing to hospitals without even getting date with only a filled up registration paper - it is essential to engage public and private media outlets to fast communicate with the public - explaining correct terms and conditions to receive jabs.



As to restore discipline, we feel it is time to engage our law enforcement and BGB members at the vaccine centres.



It is equally important to ensure smooth and steady supply of vaccines at the centres. In order to do so, we advise the government to form a monitoring cell to oversee the entire import, storage and distribution chain. The monitoring cell must report on all three issues to the highest authority of the government.



Last of all, we urge the public to refrain from overcrowding the centres and strictly follow WHO recommended heath guidelines until they are vaccinated.



Practical thinking must prevail over panicking. People were quite satisfied over the inoculation management since the vaccine rollout commenced on 7 February this year. Vaccination centres across the country drew huge crowds on the 5th day of mass vaccination drive - resulting in a chaotic situation everywhere while raising the risk of virus transmission.This is what we had anticipated beforehand. We had even penned an editorial to take steps in order to manage crowds and conduct the drive systematically. More often than not, our suggestion was ignored.However, media's reality check on the situation exposed the organised chaos hampering the vaccination drive at almost all centres.Long queues of people were seen standing close to each other with little or no regard to social distancing rules. Medical staffs have been overwhelmed tackling the sea of recipients. To say the least, medical staffs and jab receivers have engaged in a regular game of blame-game pointing fingers at each other.The point, however, since it was decided that the Corona jabs will be administered simultaneously in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipality areas and 433 wards of the city corporations - the health ministry should have been pro-active assembling extra healthcare staffs. Moreover, while the vaccination drive came to a sudden halt in May there was enough time to have line up and train volunteers and contractual health workers.Now that crowds will get even bigger with millions of jabs being imported, health authorities will have to be prompt in decision making. Also it is crucial to ensure vaccine seekers arrive on the exact date sent via the SMS in their mobile phones.We mark an organised chaosin the health ministry's end, in terms of clear explanation and communicating with the public. As thousands of vaccine seekers are rushing to hospitals without even getting date with only a filled up registration paper - it is essential to engage public and private media outlets to fast communicate with the public - explaining correct terms and conditions to receive jabs.As to restore discipline, we feel it is time to engage our law enforcement and BGB members at the vaccine centres.It is equally important to ensure smooth and steady supply of vaccines at the centres. In order to do so, we advise the government to form a monitoring cell to oversee the entire import, storage and distribution chain. The monitoring cell must report on all three issues to the highest authority of the government.Last of all, we urge the public to refrain from overcrowding the centres and strictly follow WHO recommended heath guidelines until they are vaccinated.Practical thinking must prevail over panicking.