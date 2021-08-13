Video
Friday, 13 August, 2021
Letter To the Editor

Mental support is more important

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Those who do not have shortness of breath can take treatment at home. It is better to take treatment from home following the hygiene rules. At this time, patients need support that is more emotional. However, people of our country are always expert for rumors. That's why patients are getting more sick mentally. If a person is under house arrest for 14 consecutive days, he will be restless. Then there is the fear of death. Fear of death all around, panic engulfs him even more. So at this time he needs the care and attention of his close relatives. Death is inevitable although most people don't care about it. They need to be given adequate emotional support. We cannot stay by his side; but can through social media with mental support, keep in touch with through mobile phone, Face book, Messenger, IMO, What's app. etc. Psychological support is very important. If the patient has to recover mentally before then corona will leave him. Especially close people, family, parents, brothers and sisters have to accompany themselves. Adherence to hygiene rules does not mean neglecting Covid patient, keeping him under stress. We have to follow hygiene rules, wear a mask, maintain a distance of three feet, wash hands frequently, be careful when sneezing or coughing. Corona weakens a patient both physically and mentally. In the current situation, mental service is more important than physical service. Corona disease can be greatly reduced if psychological support is ensured.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



