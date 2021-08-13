

Curb lightning fatalities



Over the last 25 years the rise of temperature in the country's air has been significantly evident affecting people and biodiversity in many ways. However, with concerted efforts by the state along with raising awareness the loss of lives and property have been tamed to an extent compared with that of the previous records. But the loss of lives and property caused by lightning seems unabated amid the country.



Every day we hear the news of fatalities and injuries caused by lightning across the country. Due to the rise of casualties caused by lightning the country has been regarded the third most lightning prone in the world. Sources say that during the monsoon especially from March to July storms and lightning are common to notice. But in many cases nature seems to break its law itself due to climatic change.



In August 2021, 19 deaths and many more injuries in a single day in two separate incidents report the state of our helplessness. Media sources exposed that of the ill-fated 17were struck in Chapainawabganj. They were the attendants of a weeding party who were going to the bride's house by river. At the time of crossing the Padma it started raining and the marriage guests took shelter nearby a tent getting down the boat. At that time they were struck by a thunderstorm.



However, this is not a mere episode of fatalities and injuries. Just after a couple of days lightning has claimed 3 more lives in separate incidents in Mymensingh. Round the year it takes away many valuable lives, though it is evident that the people in the countryside are more vulnerable than those living in the cities and towns.



As per the report of the Disaster Management Department, BUET along with other sources, from 2010 to 2019 more than 2,000 people were killed in lightning strikes in the country. It is also reported that only in the consecutive four month from March to June 2021 at least 177 people were killed by lightning strikes. Again, the report depicts that around 300 people die every year due to lightning but the data over the last some months are hinting at a frustrating scale of deaths caused by lightning.



Experts say that countries belonging to the tropical and subtropical regions in the world are bearing the most brunt of lightning. The number of casualties for lightning has increased alarmingly due to the imbalance of the biospheres. In these days, it is easily assumed that man-made causes destroying the ecosystem are more evident than those of natural ones. Indiscriminately, we are cutting down trees and hardly take initiatives to plant new saplings.



It is true that we cannot create cyclone or tsunami but can we deny our irresponsible acts we are doing every day to make our natural protection vulnerable? Impliedly, our each cruel act towards the universe contributes to disturbing the whole system deepening many disasters.



The greenhouse system is being threatened by our many ill-decisive acts. In this regard many developed countries contribute to excessive emission of carbon dioxide gas heating up the world. Consequently, such activities bringing climatic changes affect human lives and biodiversity negatively. Undeniably, the increase of lightning strikes may be the consequence of our cruelties towards environment.



However, truly we cannot combat natural disasters but it is not tough to prevent fatalities taking initiatives along with raising awareness. With considering this, it would be very imperative to plant more trees. Specially, people should be encouraged to plant betel, coconut, date, or palm trees in the homestead, by the roads, rivers, ponds and open spaces because these trees are able to absorb electricity produced from lightening.



A few years ago the government as their initiative to reduce the loss of lives and properties planted one million date palms across the country. Obviously, it was a time-centric initiative. But to ensure the greater benefits in this regard, there is no alternative to make people aware of lightning. The villagers must be extra careful when they go for work in the open places during the rain or any bad weather and in most cases they have to stop working or staying in the open spaces during thunderstorms.



It is found that many countries have installed lightning sensors at different points of the open places to make lightning strikes inactive. Certainly, we need to think of installing such sensors to reduce the hazards of lightning. Again, it is very imperative to give people an update of every hour during lightning so that they can stay the safer places.



Apart from this the government should form an efficient body with specialists in various related fields and the concerned responsible find out possible and effective measures to control loss of lightning fatalities. Certainly, the priority should be given to conduct more epidemiological studies to seek out scientific solutions in this regard.



To this end, attention in all regards can be proved limited in success as in many cases we have nothing but endure the naturaldisasters. But one thing is moreapparentthat there is no alternative to building awareness that will save lives and property many times.

The writer is teacher at

Prime University and research

scholar at the IBS





Lightning has been a major disaster in Bangladesh over the last some years. It is an electric discharge between the atmosphere and the ground. Naturally, it is created with a collision during hot moist air going upwards and cool air sinking downwards. It is obvious that Bangladesh is prone to facing various natural disasters due to its geographic location. Not only that the threats due to climatic change are obviously felt in many ways.Over the last 25 years the rise of temperature in the country's air has been significantly evident affecting people and biodiversity in many ways. However, with concerted efforts by the state along with raising awareness the loss of lives and property have been tamed to an extent compared with that of the previous records. But the loss of lives and property caused by lightning seems unabated amid the country.Every day we hear the news of fatalities and injuries caused by lightning across the country. Due to the rise of casualties caused by lightning the country has been regarded the third most lightning prone in the world. Sources say that during the monsoon especially from March to July storms and lightning are common to notice. But in many cases nature seems to break its law itself due to climatic change.In August 2021, 19 deaths and many more injuries in a single day in two separate incidents report the state of our helplessness. Media sources exposed that of the ill-fated 17were struck in Chapainawabganj. They were the attendants of a weeding party who were going to the bride's house by river. At the time of crossing the Padma it started raining and the marriage guests took shelter nearby a tent getting down the boat. At that time they were struck by a thunderstorm.However, this is not a mere episode of fatalities and injuries. Just after a couple of days lightning has claimed 3 more lives in separate incidents in Mymensingh. Round the year it takes away many valuable lives, though it is evident that the people in the countryside are more vulnerable than those living in the cities and towns.As per the report of the Disaster Management Department, BUET along with other sources, from 2010 to 2019 more than 2,000 people were killed in lightning strikes in the country. It is also reported that only in the consecutive four month from March to June 2021 at least 177 people were killed by lightning strikes. Again, the report depicts that around 300 people die every year due to lightning but the data over the last some months are hinting at a frustrating scale of deaths caused by lightning.Experts say that countries belonging to the tropical and subtropical regions in the world are bearing the most brunt of lightning. The number of casualties for lightning has increased alarmingly due to the imbalance of the biospheres. In these days, it is easily assumed that man-made causes destroying the ecosystem are more evident than those of natural ones. Indiscriminately, we are cutting down trees and hardly take initiatives to plant new saplings.It is true that we cannot create cyclone or tsunami but can we deny our irresponsible acts we are doing every day to make our natural protection vulnerable? Impliedly, our each cruel act towards the universe contributes to disturbing the whole system deepening many disasters.The greenhouse system is being threatened by our many ill-decisive acts. In this regard many developed countries contribute to excessive emission of carbon dioxide gas heating up the world. Consequently, such activities bringing climatic changes affect human lives and biodiversity negatively. Undeniably, the increase of lightning strikes may be the consequence of our cruelties towards environment.However, truly we cannot combat natural disasters but it is not tough to prevent fatalities taking initiatives along with raising awareness. With considering this, it would be very imperative to plant more trees. Specially, people should be encouraged to plant betel, coconut, date, or palm trees in the homestead, by the roads, rivers, ponds and open spaces because these trees are able to absorb electricity produced from lightening.A few years ago the government as their initiative to reduce the loss of lives and properties planted one million date palms across the country. Obviously, it was a time-centric initiative. But to ensure the greater benefits in this regard, there is no alternative to make people aware of lightning. The villagers must be extra careful when they go for work in the open places during the rain or any bad weather and in most cases they have to stop working or staying in the open spaces during thunderstorms.It is found that many countries have installed lightning sensors at different points of the open places to make lightning strikes inactive. Certainly, we need to think of installing such sensors to reduce the hazards of lightning. Again, it is very imperative to give people an update of every hour during lightning so that they can stay the safer places.Apart from this the government should form an efficient body with specialists in various related fields and the concerned responsible find out possible and effective measures to control loss of lightning fatalities. Certainly, the priority should be given to conduct more epidemiological studies to seek out scientific solutions in this regard.To this end, attention in all regards can be proved limited in success as in many cases we have nothing but endure the naturaldisasters. But one thing is moreapparentthat there is no alternative to building awareness that will save lives and property many times.The writer is teacher atPrime University and researchscholar at the IBS