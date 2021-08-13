

Problems and prospects of state run media



Although, BCS officials are highly trained to their responsibilities, nevertheless, government media cannot go accordingly to the pace of modern media. Article-39 of Bangladesh Constitution, declared- "(1) Freedom of thought and conscience is guaranteed. �. (a) the right of every citizen to freedom of speech and expression; and freedom of the press, are guaranteed".



Section 4. Of the RTI Act, 2009, says- "every citizen shall have the right to information from the authority, and the authority shall, on demand from a citizen, be bound to provide him with the information". So, according to this reference people has right to know the present scenarios and backlogs, which creating massive hindrance against the modernization of Government media of Bangladesh.



Bangladesh Public Service Commission recruits BCS Information Cadre officers according to the requisition of Bangladesh Government. BPSC, "a constitutional body established primarily to recruit persons for various services and posts in the government.�. with the principles of merit and equity". BPSC recruits' officers related to the media, Broadcast and publications through a series of intensive and precise scrutiny, by the same curriculum and exam along with other cadre Officials, like BCS Tax, Police, Customs, Administration, Foreign, Information, etc. Where, all the cadre officials possess reasonably similar merit, qualities, capacities, and capabilities.



BCS Information Cadre Officials, engaged into disseminate and broadcast Government orders/information's by broadcasting various programs, news and relay the President's Prime Minister's speech live through Bangladesh Betar(Radio) and Bangladesh Television; and Mass Communication Department (engaged in various publication, arranging seminars, meetings, micking, etc. BCS Information Cadre Officials are also deployed to various ministries; Bangladesh's Foreign Embassies; various institutions and affiliates; to the international organization (UN, UNDP, etc.) as public relation Officer/media specialist; they also participate in the media cell as a part of Bangladesh Government wish to any Offices. "The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting" has been playing a catalytic role in disseminating information to the people through print and electronic media��having free flow of information�.". This Ministry consists of 14 important affiliates, the other functions are to scrutinize and sorting the media organization- it could be electronic, print, electronic journals, or Social media, etc.



But, this government media could not go accordingly, because BD Betar (Radio), BTV and Mass communication department has no enough amalgamation and modern/high-tech logistics. Moreover, Intra-Offices problems like, duly promotional delay, red tape procrastination, conflict of interest, out-sider recruitment as DG or Institutional head and illegal/ghost complaining against officials. Bureaucratic procrastination seems main problem here. Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Instructed the concern ministry to solve all the internal problems including promotional backlog and development issues inside of BD Betar, BTV and mass communication department. But with silent interruption the complexity is alive. It is also violating the equal opportunity, as Article 19 declared "Equality of opportunity (1) The State shall endeavour to ensure equality of opportunity to all citizens...�all spheres of national life".



In USA- "The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.�..enforcing America's communications law and regulations". In UK, the media and communication are being regulated through the ministerial body "Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy". Our neighbor India's, media and communication department is being regulated by 'The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting', practicing great influence to the internal and external affairs to facilitate value based wholesome entertainment and effectively disseminate information on government policies, programs and achievements".



So, the vision and mission of Bangladesh and modern countries media and communication department is practically similar. However, those countries already taken, high-tech and contemporary initiatives and we are not, because of the procrastination of decision making and implementation.



Still we couldn't ensure the appropriate and required logistics to develop the Bangladesh Betar(Radio), BTV and District Information Offices; couldn't ensure the promotion of the BCS information Cadre officials engaged in BD Betar(Radio), Bangladesh Television and Mass communication department, accordingly.



Consequently, productivity and output are being lower and citizens of Bangladesh are being deprived of from the proper infotainment than that of other international media. So, we have to identify, who or which group of culprits are responsible behind this dead lock situation in the media and communication? Who is creating intentional procrastination to this sector? Who is pushing the bar against the development of government media? Those culprits are responsible to make bonsified this media and communication sector, because, they thought, "the integrated functions of BD Betar(Radio), BTV and Mass Communication department can create a great impact to the national and international arena and combinedly this sector would play a vital role as a great giant to the uplift of Bangladesh's development" that's why they are pushing the media back.



Because of this sensitive writing, I could be harassed by those culprits. But, according to the above-mentioned constitutional article and RTI Act, we have right to express our voice of deprivation. If anybody were hurt or challenge me, I will reply through another writing. Present Bangladesh Government is very friendly to modernize the media and communication department. I hope this writing will surely catch up the attention of our great leader HPM Sheikh Hasina, and she is our last hope.

The writer is deputy director,

Bangladesh Betar(Radio)







