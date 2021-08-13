

Crackdown on celebrities raises many questions



Having luxury vehicles, maintaining mini home bars with expensive brands of wine and other alcoholic beverages at residences and throwing lavish parties attended by high-profile people, big businessmen and even politicians have always been the typical lifestyle of those belonging to the film and entertainment industry everywhere. So, what was so different between their lifestyle and the lifestyle of film actress Pori Moni and models Mou and Piasa in Bangladesh? Probably, not much!



But yet the members of Bangladesh law enforcing agencies suddenly swung into action in full force against the actress and two female models raising some questions among many people both inside Bangladesh and out of the country about the actual intention of the lawmen. Their surprise raids on the residences of these women as well as some of their close confidants and associates do not appear to be unprompted. Rather they seem to have taken this strong action under pressure from certain quarters.



Why does it seem so? Here is the reason! These women and their male associates had been conducting their lives exactly this way for year after year -- not in a faraway hideout but in the upscale neighborhoods of Gulshan and Banani in the nation's capital surrounded by heavy police force. Like everybody in the area and the members of Dhaka's elite society, police too were supposed to have a clear idea about their activities; but they never bothered them. So, the question that arises is: Why are they doing it now?



Bangladeshi newspapers reported that some businessmen had their pictures taken and videos recorded with Pori Moni and two models and "a group" allegedly threatened to circulate those pictures and videos. If this is true, then this is an attempted extortion or blackmail which may rise to the level of a crime. However, all those pictures and videos may not be just the normal images of socialization. Some of the pictures probably were taken while some people were in their compromised positions making them naturally quite uneasy and anxious.



A number of businessmen are so worried that they have reportedly sought help directly from the home minister of Bangladesh. Three other businessmen reached out to Dhaka Metropolitan Police or DMP to protect them from the extortionists, DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam gave this information to reporters in Dhaka on Monday. Commissioner's media briefing also gave some hints with regard to where the pressure on police came from to conduct a string of recent raids on the residences of celebrities as well as some of their associates in Dhaka.



Police seem to have taken their recent action for the purpose of stopping extortion against those businessmen who built a relationship with actress Pori Moni and models Piasa and Mou. Side by side with taking action against these women who suddenly fell from their fame, police should have also given at least a little pep talk to the businessmen. These people, who are now worried about the possible disclosure of their names and identities, should have been careful enough about where to go and where not to go. They should have also been careful about who to socialize with and who to not.



DMP Commissioner said that they were not making any list of people who had contact with actress Pori Moni and two models. That is sensible! Why should they? All those people who socialized, associated or maintained even an intimate relationship with Pori Moni, Piasa and Mou were all adult enough -well above 18 years of age. The actress and two models are also quite adult -- none of them is below 18. There is no law in Bangladesh or anywhere in the world with the exception of probably a few conservative Arab states that prohibits adult men and women from building relationship including even the one of physical nature.



Once you are adult, you do not need any supervision. You are free to do whatever you like. The choice is entirely yours. However, if you make a bad choice, no one other than yourself will be held responsible for that. If you step into a trap, you alone will be bearing responsibility for making such an unintelligent move. However, had you been a minor or less than 18 years old then that would be an absolutely different matter. Many people in our country have a habit of not taking responsibility for their own stupid decisions or actions; on the contrary, they have a tendency to shift the blame for their fault on somebody else's shoulder.



DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told journalists that they had received information about "a group" which was trying to blackmail these businessmen. He further said that he suggested the victims to record all calls coming from the extortionists and submit those to the police.



Some businessmen who had contact with actress Pori Moni and models Mou and Piasha may have already received some threatening calls from extortionists but why haven't they submitted the details of those calls to the police yet? Police too are saying that they already have information about "a group," then why isn't that group rounded up yet?



The high-profile scandal of the celebrities reminds us of a familiar story of love, sex and extortions we sometimes see in Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Just a couple of days ago, I watched a TV serial called "Crime Patrol" on the same theme on Indian Sony Television in Toronto. This type of entanglements among people is not very uncommon. But the most stunning part of the Pori Moni saga is the alleged involvement of a police officer in a relationship with the pretty-looking actress who was lightly described by someone the other day as Bangladesh's Marilyn Monroe.



Although the alleged involvement didn't outright cost him his job, the officer was removed from the Detective Branch which recused itself entirely from investigating Pori Moni case and handed over it to the CID. A committee is currently probing their alleged relationship but all three committee members are senior police officers. So, the question is: How will they impartially investigate one of their own guys? There is a likelihood of a conflict of interest. For a free, fair and credible probe into the matter, there should have been an independent investigation conducted by all outside members.



Pori Moni, Mou, Piasa and women like them are all products of our own society. They were not born what they are today. They all embarked on a difficult journey through rough terrain for a living marked by ups and downs in their life and then they reached this point of their fame and wealth with their hard work and sacrifice. Along the way, people walked in and out of their life, each with their own self-interest and greed, gradually promoting them into what they are today socially, financially and glamorously. Men have always been their partners for all activities.



However, if these women have broken any law of Bangladesh, then they may have opened themselves up to prosecutions. But police may find many similar cases for illegally possessing drugs and alcohol in the country if they expand and continue their drive. Many Bollywood stars including female actresses too are reportedly addicted to drugs. And as far as extortionists are concerned, they haven't yet called it quits. Rather they are improving their skills day by day and continuing their long-running racket in Bangladesh in a far more sophisticated way.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network



The recent crackdown on a number of well-known women of Bangladesh's film, media and entertainment industry has been in the news for several days now for a clear cause but what is not clear are the reasons for an unusually tough, surprise and coordinated drive by the law enforcing agencies to combat what appear to be regular criminal activities.Having luxury vehicles, maintaining mini home bars with expensive brands of wine and other alcoholic beverages at residences and throwing lavish parties attended by high-profile people, big businessmen and even politicians have always been the typical lifestyle of those belonging to the film and entertainment industry everywhere. So, what was so different between their lifestyle and the lifestyle of film actress Pori Moni and models Mou and Piasa in Bangladesh? Probably, not much!But yet the members of Bangladesh law enforcing agencies suddenly swung into action in full force against the actress and two female models raising some questions among many people both inside Bangladesh and out of the country about the actual intention of the lawmen. Their surprise raids on the residences of these women as well as some of their close confidants and associates do not appear to be unprompted. Rather they seem to have taken this strong action under pressure from certain quarters.Why does it seem so? Here is the reason! These women and their male associates had been conducting their lives exactly this way for year after year -- not in a faraway hideout but in the upscale neighborhoods of Gulshan and Banani in the nation's capital surrounded by heavy police force. Like everybody in the area and the members of Dhaka's elite society, police too were supposed to have a clear idea about their activities; but they never bothered them. So, the question that arises is: Why are they doing it now?Bangladeshi newspapers reported that some businessmen had their pictures taken and videos recorded with Pori Moni and two models and "a group" allegedly threatened to circulate those pictures and videos. If this is true, then this is an attempted extortion or blackmail which may rise to the level of a crime. However, all those pictures and videos may not be just the normal images of socialization. Some of the pictures probably were taken while some people were in their compromised positions making them naturally quite uneasy and anxious.A number of businessmen are so worried that they have reportedly sought help directly from the home minister of Bangladesh. Three other businessmen reached out to Dhaka Metropolitan Police or DMP to protect them from the extortionists, DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam gave this information to reporters in Dhaka on Monday. Commissioner's media briefing also gave some hints with regard to where the pressure on police came from to conduct a string of recent raids on the residences of celebrities as well as some of their associates in Dhaka.Police seem to have taken their recent action for the purpose of stopping extortion against those businessmen who built a relationship with actress Pori Moni and models Piasa and Mou. Side by side with taking action against these women who suddenly fell from their fame, police should have also given at least a little pep talk to the businessmen. These people, who are now worried about the possible disclosure of their names and identities, should have been careful enough about where to go and where not to go. They should have also been careful about who to socialize with and who to not.DMP Commissioner said that they were not making any list of people who had contact with actress Pori Moni and two models. That is sensible! Why should they? All those people who socialized, associated or maintained even an intimate relationship with Pori Moni, Piasa and Mou were all adult enough -well above 18 years of age. The actress and two models are also quite adult -- none of them is below 18. There is no law in Bangladesh or anywhere in the world with the exception of probably a few conservative Arab states that prohibits adult men and women from building relationship including even the one of physical nature.Once you are adult, you do not need any supervision. You are free to do whatever you like. The choice is entirely yours. However, if you make a bad choice, no one other than yourself will be held responsible for that. If you step into a trap, you alone will be bearing responsibility for making such an unintelligent move. However, had you been a minor or less than 18 years old then that would be an absolutely different matter. Many people in our country have a habit of not taking responsibility for their own stupid decisions or actions; on the contrary, they have a tendency to shift the blame for their fault on somebody else's shoulder.DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told journalists that they had received information about "a group" which was trying to blackmail these businessmen. He further said that he suggested the victims to record all calls coming from the extortionists and submit those to the police.Some businessmen who had contact with actress Pori Moni and models Mou and Piasha may have already received some threatening calls from extortionists but why haven't they submitted the details of those calls to the police yet? Police too are saying that they already have information about "a group," then why isn't that group rounded up yet?The high-profile scandal of the celebrities reminds us of a familiar story of love, sex and extortions we sometimes see in Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Just a couple of days ago, I watched a TV serial called "Crime Patrol" on the same theme on Indian Sony Television in Toronto. This type of entanglements among people is not very uncommon. But the most stunning part of the Pori Moni saga is the alleged involvement of a police officer in a relationship with the pretty-looking actress who was lightly described by someone the other day as Bangladesh's Marilyn Monroe.Although the alleged involvement didn't outright cost him his job, the officer was removed from the Detective Branch which recused itself entirely from investigating Pori Moni case and handed over it to the CID. A committee is currently probing their alleged relationship but all three committee members are senior police officers. So, the question is: How will they impartially investigate one of their own guys? There is a likelihood of a conflict of interest. For a free, fair and credible probe into the matter, there should have been an independent investigation conducted by all outside members.Pori Moni, Mou, Piasa and women like them are all products of our own society. They were not born what they are today. They all embarked on a difficult journey through rough terrain for a living marked by ups and downs in their life and then they reached this point of their fame and wealth with their hard work and sacrifice. Along the way, people walked in and out of their life, each with their own self-interest and greed, gradually promoting them into what they are today socially, financially and glamorously. Men have always been their partners for all activities.However, if these women have broken any law of Bangladesh, then they may have opened themselves up to prosecutions. But police may find many similar cases for illegally possessing drugs and alcohol in the country if they expand and continue their drive. Many Bollywood stars including female actresses too are reportedly addicted to drugs. And as far as extortionists are concerned, they haven't yet called it quits. Rather they are improving their skills day by day and continuing their long-running racket in Bangladesh in a far more sophisticated way.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network