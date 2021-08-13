Covid-19: 51 more people die, 1,256 more infected in 20 dists

A total of 51 more people died of and 1,256 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 20 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Pirojpur and Kishoreganj districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Nine people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi, Natore, and Pabna each, and one from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Kushtia districts each.

Some 342 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

Our Bagha Correspondent adds some seven more people have contracted the virus in the upazila in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 677 here.

Bagha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rashed Ahmed confirmed the information on Thursday.

He said a total of 32 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where seven found positive for the virus.

A total of 4,090 samples were tested in the upazila.

Among the total infected, some 550 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 11 died of it in the upazila.

BOGURA: Six more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12:30pm on Thursday.

Three people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Shahjahan Ali, 60, and Abdullah Al Ahad, 36, of Sadar Upazila; and Pintu, 40, of Gabtali Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 609 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 70 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,049 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

He said a total of 390 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 70 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 17.94 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 38 are in Sadar, 13 in Shajahanpur, six in Sonatala, three in Sherpur, Dhunat and Gabtali each, two in Adamdighi, and one in Shibganj and Dupchanchia upazilas each.

However, some 142 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 18,358 in the district, the deputy CS added.

PIROJPUR: Two more died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

With this, the the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 78 here.

Meanwhile, some 32 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,926 in the district.

A total of 135 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 32 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 23.70 per cent.

Among the total infected, some 3,605 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

BARISHAL: A total of 13 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Six people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, four were from Bhola, and one from Barishal and Patuakhali districts each.

Of them, three died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while three others at different hospitals in the division.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 569 in the division.

On the other hand, seven more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus now stands at 184 in Barishal, 98 in Patuakhali, 62 in Bhola, 75 in Pirojpur, 77 in Barguna and 68 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 389 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 39,742 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 16,323 in Barishal, 5,445 in Patuakhali, 5,309 in Bhola, 4,894 in Pirojpur, 3,416 in Barguna and 4,65 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 22,434 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 57.29 per cent.

KHULNA: A total of 20 more people died of and 640 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,726 while the total virus cases to 1,01,802 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Assistant Director of Health Dr Ferdousi Akter said of the newly deceased, seven were from Khulna, five from Jashore, three from Meherpur, two from Jhenidah and Kushtia each, and one from Magura districts in the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 692 in Khulna, 650 in Kushtia, 408 in Jashore, 235 in Jhenidah, 180 in Chuadanga, 163 in Meherpur, 133 in Bagerhat, 100 in Narail, 86 in Satkhira and 79 in Magura districts of the division.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 1,01802 Covid-19 patients stands at little over 2.68 percent in the division.

Dr Ferdousi Akter said a total of 1,865 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 640 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 180 are in Kushtia, 136 in Khulna, 97 in Jashore, 38 in Magura, 37 in Satkhira, 31 in Chuadanga, Jhenidah and Meherpur each, 30 in Bagerhat and 29 in Narail districts of the division.

Dr Ferdousi said all the infected patients have been brought under necessary treatment here.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases stands at 25,388 in Khulna, 20,112, in Jashore, 16,294 in Kushtia, 8,311 in Jhenidah, 6,611 in Bagerhat, 6,415 in Chuadanga, 6,212 in Satkhira, 4,487 in Narail, 4,328 in Meherpur and 3,644 in Magura districts.

During the down trend in the daily number of coronavirus infections in recent days, the recovery rate also rises and currently stands at 81.05 percent in the division.

Some 1,582 more patients have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the total recovery cases to 82,516 in all ten districts of the division.

The 82,516 recovered Covid-19 patients include 20,759 in Khulna, 17,593 in Jashore 12,862 in Kushtia, 6,195 in Bagerhat, 5,658 in Jhenidah, 5,052 in Satkhira, 4,835 in Chuadanga, 3,647 in Meherpur, 3,572 in Narail and 2,343 in Magura districts.

Among the total 1,01,802 coronavirus-infected people, 14,976 are now undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the division.

KISHOREGANJ: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday night.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 185 here.

Meanwhile, some 118 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 10,778 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 65 are in Sadar, 32 in Bhairab, five in Hossainpur and Bajitpur each, four in Pakundia, two in Nikli and Austagram each, and one in Karimganj, Kuliarchar and Itna upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 4,583 in Sadar, 398 in Hossainpur, 359 in Karimganj, 285 in Tarail, 600 in Pakundia, 951 in Katiadi, 408 in Kuliarchar, 2,031 in Bhairab, 145 in Nikli, 688 in Bajitpur, 98 in Itna, 119 in Mithamoin and 113 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, some 7,358 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.



