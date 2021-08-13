Lightning kills eight in four districts

Eight people have been killed and six others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in four districts- Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Sherpur and Natore, in two days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was killed and two others were injured by lightning strike in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saddam Hossain, 35, son of Motarful Islam, a resident of Kanai Kashwibi Madnapara Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila.

The injured are Ripon Hossain, 17, and Sohag Babu, 15, residents of the area.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck them at around 1pm while they were catching fish in a pond in the area, which left the trio critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Saddam dead.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Yasin, 18, son of Imran Ali, a resident of Baradadpur Village, and Hridoy Oraon, 52, of Sherpur Kothadanga Village in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck them in separate incidents in Baradadpur and Sherpur areas in the morning while they were working in agriculture field, which left them dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Gomastapur Police Station Selim Reza confirmed the matter.

SHERPUR: Four people were killed and four others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Sadar, Nakla, Sreebardi and Jhinagati upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Md Mostafa, and Md Azizul Haq, of Sadar Upazila; Akram Hossain, of Sreebardi Upazila; and Russell, of Jhinagati Upazila.

Local sources said farmer Mostafa was killed by lightning strike in Krishnapur Daripara Village in Sadar Upazila at around 12pm while two others were also critically injured.

In Nakla Upazila, Azizul Haq was also struck by lightning in Labha area at around 12:30pm while he was working in an agricultural field. Two others were also injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, teenagers Akram of Goshaipur area in Sreebardi and Russell of Malijhikanda area in Jhinaigati were also killed by thunderstorm.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Mia, 19, son of Jalal Uddin, a resident of Kayemkola Village under Joari Union in the upazila.

Joari Union Parishad (UP) Ward No. 2 Member Abdul Jalil said thunderbolt struck Pappu in Kayemkola area at around 4:30pm while he was working at a paddy field, which left him critically injured.

Injured Pappu was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP member added.







