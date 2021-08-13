150 ha Aman seedbeds damaged for water-logging at Morrelganj



The photo shows submerged T-Aman seedbeds in Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat. photo: observer

The economic loss of the damaged seedbeds has been estimated at about Tk 2 crore.

Due to non-stop rainfall for several days, there has been water-logging in different places of the upazila.

In areas like Baharbunia, Hoglabunia, Pachakaran, Teligati, Baroikhali, Balbunia, Morrelganj Sadar, Nishanbaria, and Zeodhara 8,000 fish enclosures have been submerged; fishes like Bagda, Galda and other species have been floated away. Fish enclosure traders have incurred loss worth lakhs of taka.

Fishes worth about Tk 6 crore got floated away. Different beels (water bodies) and fields have turned submerged.

Due to seedbed damage, it has been uncertain if farmers can plant their T-Aman fields.

Local agriculture office has asked them for not being frustrated.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer locals said, most of the sluice-gates of the Water Development Board (WDB) are not passing water usually. Fishing by setting nets in over 50 leased water bodies is halting canal water receding.

Raising houses on Khas lands of beels and canals and raising small roads, many people are residing there. This has created water-logging in these areas.

Water logged areas included Baharbunia, Hoglabunia, Panchakaran, Teligati, Baroikhali, Balbunia, Morrelganj Sadar, Nishanbaria, Zeodhara, Baharbunia Botar Khal, Denatala, Uttar Fulhata Majer Khal, ona Khal, Shanirjour, Kazi Marketer Khal, Ghashiakhali Kabirajbari, and other government recorded canals in different unions.

Locals demanded rapid passing of water to protect them from water-logging.

Due to water-logging, thousands of local people have fallen into untold sufferings.

Morrelganj Union Chairman Mahmud Ali said, most seedbeds in his union have been submerged due to several days' continuous rainfall. Getting seeds for raising seedbeds further is very difficult.

Farmers have been in need of government assistance, he added.

Acting Agriculture Officer of Morrelganj Upazila Md Sifat-Al-Maruf said, along with seedbeds, vegetable fields have been damaged seriously.

The highest authorities have been informed about ensuring availability of seeds of various species for farmers. They are being provided with various advices, he added.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Bagerhat Bishwajit Baidda said, a big project about removing water-logging in coastal areas including Morrelganj will be raised in ECNEC. If it is approved, new sluice-gates will be constructed and old ones will be repaired to address water-logging.







