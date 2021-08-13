Two held in Bogura AL leader murder case

BOGURA, Aug 12: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday night arrested two persons in the district town in a case filed over the murder of an Awami League (AL) leader.

The arrested persons are Mohammad Ali, 32, and Rocky Pramanik, 27, residents of Fapore Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

RAB-12 in a press release said they were arrested from Tinmatha area of the district town at around 10pm.

The arrested persons went into hiding after the murder of AL leader Mominul Islam Rocky.

RAB-12 Bogura Camp Company Commander Lt Commander Abdullah Al Mamun said they were drug dealers and used to extort money from people.

Earlier, the main accused Gausul Azam and six others were arrested in this connection.

On July 27, Mominul was hacked to death in Hatkhola area of Fapore Union over previous enmity.







