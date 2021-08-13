Three found dead in two districts

Three people including a listed terrorist have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Thakurgaon, in two days.

BARISHAL: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a college student in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, son of Maulana Harun ar Rashid, a resident of Kazir Char Village under Alimabad Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at a local college in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mehendiganj Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam said Abu Taher went out of the house on Tuesday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted the body of Abu Taher tied up with towel in the area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the slaughtered body of a man from the Naya Bhanguli River in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nuru Baburchi. He was a listed terrorist in Hizla Upazila.

Police sources said Nuru got bail from a court 20 days back.

On Saturday night, he went out of the house. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted a slaughtered body floating in the river on Tuesday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Khadiza Begum, wife of the deceased, identified the body.

Muladi PS OC Maksudur Rahman said the deceased's wife lodged a case accusing nine people in this connection.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body hanging from a mango tree in Katihar Bazar area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ranishankail PS OC SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







