Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam, as chief guest







Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam, as chief guest, distributed money among 27 journalists in the conference room of his office in the town on Thursday. Each of the journalists received Tk 10,000 in cheque. Joypurhat Press Club President Advocate Nripendranath Mandol, PP, presided over the programme. photo: observer