Abnormal man crushed under train at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 12: A mentally-challenged man was crushed under a train on the Sylhet-Akhaura rail-line in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the mentally-challenged man used to roaming around Bhanugachh Railway Station area.

However, a train of Surma Mail coming from Dhaka crushed the man when he was crossing the rail-line in Borogachh area near the railway station in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Government Railway Police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

