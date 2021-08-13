Two killed in road mishaps in two dists

Two people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Munshiganj and Manikganj, in two days.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A minor girl was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sohana Akhter Chhoya, 6, daughter of Humayun Kabir of Deulbhog Village in the upazila.

The injured is Munia Akhter, 4.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit the minor children from behind at around 1:30pm while they were standing at Deulbhog Bazar Mor, which left Sohana dead on the spot and Munia injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Injured Munia was taken to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.

However, locals seized the auto-rickshaw, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreenagar Police Station (PS) Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A college student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rahat, 22, son of Maulana Yusuf Mia, a resident of Gobindhal Krishanpara Village in the upazila. He was a student of a local college.

The injured is Abdus Salam, son of Md Aiyub Ali of the area. He was the cousin brother of Rahat.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Singair PS Zahirul Haque said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle carrying two people in Rishipara Bridge area under Sinagir Municipality at around 12:30pm, which left Rahat dead on the spot and Abdus Salam seriously injured.

The injured was taken to Singair Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to a hospital in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Filing of a case with the Singair PS is underway in this connection, the SI added.







