Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two dists

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Munshiganj and Manikganj, in two days.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A minor girl was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sohana Akhter Chhoya, 6, daughter of Humayun Kabir of Deulbhog Village in the upazila.
The injured is Munia Akhter, 4.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit the minor children from behind at around 1:30pm while they were standing at Deulbhog Bazar Mor, which left Sohana dead on the spot and Munia injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Injured Munia was taken to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.
However, locals seized the auto-rickshaw, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Sreenagar Police Station (PS) Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.   
MANIKGANJ: A college student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rahat, 22, son of Maulana Yusuf Mia, a resident of Gobindhal Krishanpara Village in the upazila. He was a student of a local college.
The injured is Abdus Salam, son of Md Aiyub Ali of the area. He was the cousin brother of Rahat.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Singair PS Zahirul Haque said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle carrying two people in Rishipara Bridge area under Sinagir Municipality at around 12:30pm, which left Rahat dead on the spot and Abdus Salam seriously injured.
The injured was taken to Singair Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to a hospital in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.
Filing of a case with the Singair PS is underway in this connection, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 51 more people die, 1,256 more infected in 20 dists
Lightning kills eight in four districts
150 ha Aman seedbeds damaged for water-logging at Morrelganj
Two held in Bogura AL leader murder case
Lions Clubs International Foundation distributed relief materials
Three found dead in two districts
Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam, as chief guest
Abnormal man crushed under train at Kamalganj


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft