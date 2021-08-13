Napa disappears from Patnitala

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Aug 12: Normal fever and pain-curing paracetamol tablet Napa of Beximco has disappeared from Patnitala Upazila of the district.

People are not getting it in pharmacies of the upazila bazaars. Pharmacy proprietors said, for the last one week, they have not been getting supply of Napa according to their demand; sales representatives are not meeting orders.

Buyers like Ripon, Salam and Sharmin said, "We use Napa and Napa Extra for normal fever and pain. We are used to it. It is curing also. We have faith in it. During this difficult time, we are suffering due to crisis of Napa."

Proprietors Abdur Rahim of Molla Medical Store, Harunur Rashid of Fatema Pharmacy and others in bus stand area in Nazirpur town of Upazila Sadar said, people are using Napa largely; that is why, the crisis has re-appeared; the second crisis has been continuing for the last one week; and the crisis had appeared firstly 15 days back.

There are other paracetamol medicines in bazaars, but people are asking for Napa mostly, they added.

Beximco's local sales representative Pranay Das said, not only in Patnitala or Naogaon, Napa crisis has been prevailing in all the districts of the country. There is raw material shorthage in the company to produce it adequately; so supply crisis has been created.







