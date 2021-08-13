Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Napa disappears from Patnitala

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Our Correspondent

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Aug 12: Normal fever and pain-curing paracetamol tablet Napa of Beximco has disappeared from Patnitala Upazila of the district.
People are not getting it in pharmacies of the upazila bazaars. Pharmacy proprietors said, for the last one week, they have not been getting supply of Napa according to their demand; sales representatives are not meeting orders.
Buyers like Ripon, Salam and Sharmin said, "We use Napa and Napa Extra for normal fever and pain. We are used to it. It is curing also. We have faith in it. During this difficult time, we are suffering due to crisis of Napa."
Proprietors Abdur Rahim of Molla Medical Store, Harunur Rashid of Fatema Pharmacy and others in bus stand area in Nazirpur town of Upazila Sadar said, people are using Napa largely; that is why, the crisis has re-appeared; the second crisis has been continuing for the last one week; and the crisis had appeared firstly 15 days back.
There are other paracetamol medicines in bazaars, but people are asking for Napa mostly, they added.
Beximco's local sales representative Pranay Das said, not only in Patnitala or Naogaon, Napa crisis has been prevailing in all the districts of the country. There is raw material shorthage in the company to produce it adequately; so supply crisis has been created.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 51 more people die, 1,256 more infected in 20 dists
Lightning kills eight in four districts
150 ha Aman seedbeds damaged for water-logging at Morrelganj
Two held in Bogura AL leader murder case
Lions Clubs International Foundation distributed relief materials
Three found dead in two districts
Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam, as chief guest
Abnormal man crushed under train at Kamalganj


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft