Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Greece facing ‘ecological disaster’ from raging fires

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

ATHENS, Aug 12: Hundreds of firefighters battled Thursday to contain new flare-ups in wildfire-ravaged areas of Greece, where summer infernos have caused what the prime minister described as the country's "greatest ecological disaster in decades".
Fires fanned by Greece's most severe heatwave in decades -- which authorities have blamed on climate change -- have burnt through nearly 100,000 hectares over the last fortnight, leaving three dead, hundreds homeless, thousands forced to evacuate, and economic and environmental devastation in their wake.
Nearly 100,000 hectares of forestry and farmland have burned in less than two weeks in Greece in the worst wave of wildfires since 2007, the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) said Wednesday.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greece facing ‘ecological disaster’ from raging fires
Hamas rockets at Israel a war crime: HRW
US uses Pak to settle afghan mess: Imran
‘Threatened over bills’
UK backs US appeal in Assange extradition case
A resident (R) prepares to register himself for receiving
Afghan govt offers Taliban ‘share in power’
Navies of 21 countries kick off US-led drills in Southeast Asia


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft