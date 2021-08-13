Video
Hamas rockets at Israel a war crime: HRW

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

JERUSALEM, Aug 12: Deadly rocket and mortar fire on Israeli cities by Palestinian militant groups during a May conflict in and around Gaza constituted war crimes, the New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch said Thursday.
The attacks "flagrantly violated" the laws of war, the campaign group said following an investigation. More than 4,360 unguided rockets and mortars were fired, Israel says, killing 13 people there. Some fell short, killing Palestinians in Gaza. At least 260 people were killed in Gaza during the 11 days of fighting.
It began after weeks of spiralling Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. Hamas - the militant Islamist group which rules Gaza - began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes.
Last month, HRW said three Israeli air strikes it investigated also amounted to war crimes. The investigation into the strikes which killed 62 civilians found no evidence of military targets nearby.
The report comes a day after the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA condemned "the existence and potential use by Palestinian armed groups" of tunnels under its schools in Gaza, saying they placed pupils and staff "at risk".
The agency issued its statement following a demand by Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, to freeze its funding after Israeli public television reported Hamas blocked UN inspectors from inspecting a tunnel near an UNRWA school.    -AFP


