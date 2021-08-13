‘Threatened over bills’

NEW DELHI, Aug 12: The opposition must apologise for "disruptive (and) threatening behaviour" that forced Parliament to close two days early, the government said on Thursday, countering allegations "outsiders not part of Parliament security were brought in to manhandle opposition MPs, including women".

Pralhad Joshi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, accused the opposition, "We had to take a decision to end the monsoon session early because, and I am quoting the opposition, (they were) literally threatening that if we attempt to pass other bills (after the OBC and Insurance bills) there will be even more serious damage in Parliament," he said.

Earlier today Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and nearly a dozen other opposition leaders gathered to protest the abrupt end to the monsoon session and the alleged assault on MPs, including women.

"Without any provocation... outsiders, who were not part of Parliament security, were brought in to manhandle opposition leaders and members, including women MPs who were only protesting the government's conduct, highhandedness and muzzling of their voice," a joint statement said. NCP chief Sharad Pawar slammed the government, saying that in over a parliamentary career spanning 55 years he had never seen his women colleagues being attacked. "It is painful. It is an attack on democracy," he said, adding that over 40 Rajya Sabha marshals had been deployed. -NDTV

