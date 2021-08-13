Afghan govt offers Taliban ‘share in power’

KABUL, Aug 12: A government source said that the Afghan government offered the Taliban a share in power so long as the rising violence in the country comes to a halt. The proposal was delivered through Qatar, the host of Afghan peace talks, according to the source.

Afghanistan has replaced its army chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, as Taliban militants continue to make rapid advances. Insurgents have taken control of 10 of the country's 34 provincial capitals. On Thursday the Taliban said they had taken the strategically important Ghazni city, which is on the road to the national capital Kabul.

General Wali had only been in the post since June. His successor will have to deal with escalating violence across the country, as the Taliban continue their offensive. US and other foreign troops have all but withdrawn following 20 years of military operations.

The interior ministry confirmed the fall of the city, which lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway and effectively serves as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south. The government has now effectively lost most of northern and western Afghanistan, and now holds a scattered archipelago of contested cities also dangerously at risk of falling to the Taliban.

The conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when US-led forces began the final stage of a troop withdrawal due to end later this month following a 20-year occupation. The loss of the Ghazni will likely pile more pressure on the country's already overstretched airforce, needed to bolster Afghanistan's dispersed security forces who have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.

In less than a week the insurgents have seized 10 provincial capitals and have encircled the biggest city in the north, the traditional anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif. Fighting was also raging in Kandahar and Lashkar Gar -- pro-Taliban heartlands in the south -- as well as Herat in the west.

Late Wednesday, the Taliban said they had overrun the heavily fortified jail in Kandahar. -AL JAZEERA, AFP





