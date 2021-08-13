Video
Canadians crash at ATP Toronto Masters

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Home hopes were dashed Wednesday at the ATP Toronto Masters as Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime exited in the second round.
Fifth-seeded Shapovalov became the highest-ranked seed to actually lose a match -- number two Rafael Nadal withdrew before playing -- as he fell 6-1, 6-4 to good friend Frances Tiafoe.
Serbia's Dusan Lajovic defeated Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 6-4.
"I didn't feel like the conditions were easy, a little bit windy and the ball flying a bit off my racquet," Auger-Aliassime said.
"Every day conditions in tennis are a little bit different, you've got to try to adapt to them. I thought I served well, but the margins were pretty small.
"I just have to accept the situation, there's nothing more to do right now."
Shapovalov was buried by American Tiafoe, a lucky loser from qualifying who had lost four previous matches against his northern rival.
"That was a big one," Tiafoe said. "After he beat me so much, I had to stop the bleeding.
"I needed to win this one, to set the tone, not let him run the table on me."
Shapovalov has now dropped three matches in a row, at Wimbledon and last month in the Swiss alpine village of Gstaad where he was top seed.
The Canadian threw in nine double-faults, producing a total of 30 unforced errors in defeat.
"It was not an ideal performance, I'm not happy," Shapovalov said.    -AFP



