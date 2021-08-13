Video
New York Knicks confirm Kemba Walker signing

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The New York Knicks said Wednesday that city native Kemba Walker is headed back to the Big Apple, confirming they signed the All-Star guard.
"We are beyond thrilled to bring native New Yorker Kemba Walker back to the city he's proud to call home," Knicks president Leon Rose said in an official statement.
"He's a tremendous talent whose skill and leadership will be a huge addition to our organization. We've already seen how well he performs on The Garden stage and can't wait to witness it on a nightly basis in front of his family, friends and the best fans in the league."
Walker's somewhat convoluted move to New York has been in the works for a while.
He averaged 19.3 points per game for the Boston Celtics last season, but was traded to Oklahoma City in June in a deal that sent Al Horford to Boston.
But earlier this month, it was reported that Walker would leave the Thunder without ever playing a game for them and sign with the Knicks after finalizing a contract buyout in which, US media reported, Walker gave up $20 million of the $73 million left on his contract.
Terms of his deal with the Knicks were not released, but New York sports broadcaster SNY reported he had a two-year deal that will pay him $8.7 million in the first year and $9.1 million in the second.     -AFP


