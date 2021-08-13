Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of Blatter

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Former president of World football's governing body FIFA, Sepp Blatter, waves as he leaves the building of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland to attend a hearing in Zurich, on August 9 2021. photo: AFP

Former president of World football's governing body FIFA, Sepp Blatter, waves as he leaves the building of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland to attend a hearing in Zurich, on August 9 2021. photo: AFP

A Swiss prosecutor on Thursday concluded four days of final interviews with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter in a long-running probe into a suspected fraudulent payment in 2011.
Former world football chief Blatter, 85, has met with a federal prosecutor every day since Monday for final hearings in a case that shook the sport.
Blatter is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc ($2.2 million, 1.85 million euro) payment to Michel Platini, who was then in charge of European football's governing body UEFA.
The final hearings with a federal prosecutor from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland took place in Zurich, where FIFA has its headquarters.
Blatter was accompanied by his lawyer Lorenz Erni.
"It's over. It was the last day," Blatter's spokesman Thomas Renggli told AFP after Thursday's fourth straight day of interviews.
"At the end of the hearing, Mr. Erni said now is the time to stop harassing Mr. Blatter.
"Now Mr. Blatter is relieved. He's glad it's over. It was hard for him this week, mentally and physically."
Due to Blatter's fragile health, he could only stay at the hearing venue for a couple of hours maximum at a time.
While 66-year-old Platini's final interview with the prosecutor was in March, Blatter's hearing was postponed to August due to the retired Swiss football administrator's health.
He spent two months in hospital in December and January after undergoing heart surgery.
Under the Swiss Code of Criminal Procedure, in lengthy and complex proceedings, suspects "are questioned one last time before the investigation is concluded", the OAG said in a statement ahead of the final hearings.
Joseph "Sepp" Blatter joined FIFA in 1975, became its general secretary in 1981 and the president of world football's governing body in 1998.
He was forced to stand down in 2015 and was banned by FIFA for eight years, later reduced to six, over ethics breaches for authorising what prosecutors termed a "disloyal payment" to Platini -- in other words, one made in his own interests rather than FIFA's.
"The criminal proceedings against Joseph Blatter are now being conducted on suspicion of fraud, breach of trust and unfaithful business management," the OAG statement said.
"The criminal proceedings against Michel Platini are being conducted on suspicion of fraud, participation in breach of trust, participation in unfaithful management and false documents."
The OAG said the presumption of innocence applied to all parties and it could not put a time frame on concluding the investigation.
"Conducting final interviews does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the outcome of criminal proceedings (discontinuation, penalty order or indictment)," it added.
Renggli said a decision on an indictment or a dismissal could come within the next few weeks.
In a statement before this week's final hearings, Blatter insisted the payment to former France and Juventus attacking midfielder Platini, considered among world football's greatest-ever players, was above board.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canadians crash at ATP Toronto Masters
New York Knicks confirm Kemba Walker signing
Sabbatini chases PGA playoffs after taking Olympic silver
Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of Blatter
Pavard to miss Bayern’s season opener due to injury
Messi starts PSG training, teammates welcome Leo
Marzouq shares lead after second round
England chief ‘very confident’ Ashes tour will go ahead


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft