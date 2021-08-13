Marzouq shares lead after second round

Marzouq Chowdhury shared the lead with maximum two points in the open Under-14 age group after the second round in the qualifying stage of the FIDE Online Rapid World Cup Cadets and Youth Chess which begun from Wednesday last night at online chess platform Tornello.

While Wadifa Ahmed, Nusrat Jahan Alo and Israt Jahan Diba earned one point each after the second round games in the girls under-14 group.

In the first round game, Marzouq beat Ramirez Camilla Agustin of Chili, Diba beat Saparya Ghosh of India, Alo got walk-over against Lorenz Yola Felizitas, Syed Ridwan lost to Mohammed Abderrahim Taleb Mohammed of Mauritania and Wadifa lost to Kanishka of India.

In the second round, Marzouq beat Kot Emanuel of Canada, Wadifa beat Caicedo Layla of Panama, Alo lost to Nguyen Ngoc Hien of Vietnam, Diba lost to Strong Davida of South Africa and Ridwan lost to Safarov Deniel Georgia.

FIDE instructor and women's candidate master Mahmuda Hoque Chowdhury Moly is the head of delegate of the Bangladesh team. -BSS









