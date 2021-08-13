Lahiru Thirimanne leaving for Australia

Sri Lanka's top order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne is leaving for Australia this month, it is learnt.

According to reliable sources in Sri Lanka, the 32-year-old Thirimanne will not play domestic matches this season.

"He is considered as a red ball player and there are no immediate Test matches our team would be playing and therefore, we have allowed him to travel to Australia '', one of the top SLC sources, said exclusively. Thirimanne, however, may be considered for the 3-Test match home series against West Indies in November.

The reason for Lahiru to travel to Australia is for two purposes, it is understood. One, he is seeking PR like many Sri Lankan players do have PRs there. Secondly, his wife is expecting a child and the delivery of the newborn will be in Australia.

During the upcoming trip to Australia, he may play professional cricket for Mulgrave Cricket Club.

"We are in talks with him", the club president Malin Pulenayegam confirmed.

TM Dilshan plays for this club. The club has also sought the services of Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga.

"We have also hosted a gala dinner next month and these Sri Lankan players will attend the function", he added.





