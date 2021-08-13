Abahani Limited meets Saif SC today

Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on Saif Sporting Club in a match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

The match kicks off at 4 pm.

The six times league champions Abahani Limited currently stand at third position in the points table with 40 points from 20 matches and they must be looking forward to winning Friday's match in order to stay in the runners-up race in the league.

While Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club actually have very little chance in the race to stay in the runners-up as they have 32 points from 19 outings.

Earlier in the first leg, Abahani Limited blanked Saif SC by 2-0 goals at BNS.

In the day's second match, Bangladesh Police Football Club faced Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra to be held at the same venue at 6.15 pm.

Bangladesh Police Football Club stand at eighth position in the league table with 19 points from 19 matches while the freedom fighters Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra ranked at eleventh position with 15 points from the same number of outings. Earlier, in the first leg, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra edged past Bangladesh Police Football Club by a solitary goal held at BNS. -BSS







