Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Abahani Limited meets Saif SC today

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on Saif Sporting Club in a match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
The match kicks off at 4 pm.
The six times league champions Abahani Limited currently stand at third position in the points table with 40 points from 20 matches and they must be looking forward to winning Friday's match in order to stay in the runners-up race in the league.
While Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club actually have very little chance in the race to stay in the runners-up as they have 32 points from 19 outings.
Earlier in the first leg, Abahani Limited blanked Saif SC by 2-0 goals at BNS.
In the day's second match, Bangladesh Police Football Club faced Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra to be held at the same venue at 6.15 pm.
Bangladesh Police Football Club stand at eighth position in the league table with 19 points from 19 matches while the freedom fighters Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra ranked at eleventh position with 15 points from the same number of outings. Earlier, in the first leg, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra edged past Bangladesh Police Football Club by a solitary goal held at BNS.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canadians crash at ATP Toronto Masters
New York Knicks confirm Kemba Walker signing
Sabbatini chases PGA playoffs after taking Olympic silver
Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of Blatter
Pavard to miss Bayern’s season opener due to injury
Messi starts PSG training, teammates welcome Leo
Marzouq shares lead after second round
England chief ‘very confident’ Ashes tour will go ahead


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft