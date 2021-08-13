Video
Friday, 13 August, 2021
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Jobe’s hat-trick helps Sk Jamal beat Baridhara 5-1

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Sports Reporter

The booters of Sheikh Jamal DC celebrating after winning a 5-1 match against Uttar Baridhara Club on Thursday in BPL at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

The booters of Sheikh Jamal DC celebrating after winning a 5-1 match against Uttar Baridhara Club on Thursday in BPL at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Riding on a hat-trick of Gambian right-winger Pa Omar Jobe, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club outplayed Uttar Baridhara Club by 5-1 margin today (Thursday) in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
In the other match on the day, Bashundhara Kings found a 1-0 win over Arambagh Krira Sangha at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at capital city's Kamalapur.
At BNS, Pa Omar opened the net for the Dhanmondi club in the 15th minute. This Gambian doubled the lead scoring another in the 23rd minute while made a hat-trick scoring his third in the 75th minute. Another Gambian Suleiman Sillah made a brace netting in the 70th and in the extra time. In reply, Uttar Baridhara's local striker Sumon Reza reduce the margin scoring a lone goal in the 33rd minute, with assistance from fellow defender Jintu Mia. On the other hand, already confirmed champion Bashundhara Kings won the match with a single goal of midfielder Biplu Ahmed who rocked opponents net in the 88th minute of the match. Clearly the table toppers didn't take the match that seriously as they have secured the title for the second consecutive times. They are currently focused on their upcoming AFC Cup group stage match against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club to be played on Wednesday, the 18th of August at the Maldives.
No surprising there that the boys are getting ready for the vital match after finishing top of the table in local league. The Bashundhara boys already have 58 points playing 21 matches while their immediate challenger Sheikh Jamal has 42 points while Dhaka Abahani has 40 points from 20 matches.





« PreviousNext »

