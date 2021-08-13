Shakib departs for USA, to return before NZ series

Video
Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan left Dhaka at Wednesday night for the USA to stay beside his family. An Emirates flight carried the all-rounder.
Shakib was heard to go to USA amidst Australia series, who however, played all of the five matches and became the Man of the series. After Australia mission, all Tigers got two-week leave and are scheduled to enter into the bio0bubble again on August 24, the day of Blackcaps' arrival in Dhaka to play five match T20i series.
The southpaw is expected to return home on or before August 24 to play the home series against New Zealand.


