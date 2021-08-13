Video
Prince appointed Tigers full-time batting coach

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Sports Repoerter

Ashwell Prince

Ashwell Prince

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) penned with South African batting master Ashwell Prince for two years. He had resigned as head coach of South Africa's Western Province to take up Tigers' charges, BCB confirmed officially on Thursday.
Prince, 44, was appointed Bangladesh batting coach during Zimbabwe tour on temporary basis, after which BCB decided to assign him for a longer period. He was also remained with them during their historic T20i series win over Australia more recently. His present stint will be till the end of the 2022 Men's T20i World Cup, to be played in Australia in October-November.
He was in charge of the Cobras - the franchise which has now dissolved into Western Province, Boland and South Western Districts - from the 2016-17 season.
The former Proteas skipper played 66 Tests, 52 ODIs and a solitary T20i between 2002 and 2011, began his coaching career at the Cobras, first as an assistant to Paul Adams and then taking over full time later in the same season.
"What I will treasure most about my stint as head coach of the Cobras is, along with my coaching staff, assisting six young players to make their international debut for the Proteas," Prince said in a statement.
Prince joins a strong South African component in Bangladesh's coaching staff, which includes two former South Africa men's national head coaches Russell Domingo, who was in charge of South Africa between 2013 and 2017 is Bangladesh's head coach, while Ottis Gibson, who took over from Domingo between 2017 and 2019, is Bangladesh's bowling coach.


