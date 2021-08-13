Video
Premier Bank inks deal with SSLCOMMERZ

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

An Agreement was signed between The Premier Bank Limited and SSLCOMMERZ for Premier Bank Digital Account Registration Service, says a press release.
M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank Limited and Ahmed Kamal Choudhury, Advisor of SSLWireless signed the agreement for their respective organizations.  
Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Head of GSD, Sami Karim, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO).
M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank said on the occasion that such initiative will help the bank to be more accommodative and service oriented during this COVID situation.
Mohd. Jamil Hossain CMA, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division presented the benefits of Premier Digital Account Registration Service which will allow the customer on boarding and instant activation of Bank Accounts. Along with Premier Digital Account Registration, Bangla QR Code will also be launched to explore the new horizon for technology based service to the valued clients.
Mohammad Anwar Hossain, COO, SSLCOMMERZ; Mohiuddin Toufiq, Head of Banking and Financial Services, SSLWireless along with other officials from both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.



