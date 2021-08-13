IPDC gets Tamim Iqbal as Brand Ambassador

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has been announced as the brand ambassador of IPDC Finance, the country's first private sector NBFI.

Recently a contract in this connection was signed between IPDC and Tamim Iqbal in the capital, says a press release.

As per the contract, Tamim will be the brand ambassador of IPDC starting from 10 Aug 2021 till 31 Oct 2022. The onboarding of Tamim Iqbal by the NBFI, which recently posted its highest ever half-yearly profits in the first half, speaks loud of its solid position in the industry, even in times of a pandemic.

Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam expressed the company's vision to be the most passionate financial brand in the country, with its realigned focus on youth, women, and the underserved. He added, "We believe this association will further strengthen the trust of our customers in our capability to offer them nothing less than extraordinary service."

Tamim Iqbal, who has been a client himself, stated his contentment with IPDC's approach to business and customer management. He said, "As a brand ambassador, I am accountable for every endorsement I make. The pressure is stronger when it is associated with the financial choices of the people. IPDC, with its proven record of being one of the fastest, strongest yet customer-centric institutions, the decision came easy."

In the previous month, IPDC also extended its partnership with Narail Express Foundation, founded by Former Bangladesh ODI team Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.









