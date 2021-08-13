Fisheries Week-2021 to begin from August 28

National Fisheries Week-2021 will be observed throughout the country from August 28 making sure the compliance of all health guidelines to avoid spreading infection.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim made the announcement while speaking at a preparatory committee meeting at the ministry's conference room on Wednesday, said a press release.

He said starting from September 28, it will continue up to September 3.

The main theme of this year's fisheries week is 'more fisheries ... help to reduce unemployment' (Beshi Beshi Mach Chash Kori, Bekarotto Dur Kori).

As par plan, on the first day on August 28, press conference will be held highlighting different programmes of the fisheries week at the Department of Fisheries (DoF).

The National Fisheries Week -2021 will be inaugurated formally at Osmani Memorial auditorium on the second day of the week on August 29.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is expected to join the inaugural programme as the chief guest.

After the inaugural function, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will release fish fries at the Jatiya Sangsad lake. Officials of the concerned ministries and its subordinate departments attended the meeting.















