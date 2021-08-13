Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fisheries Week-2021 to begin from August 28

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

National Fisheries Week-2021 will be observed throughout the country from August 28 making sure the compliance of all health guidelines to avoid spreading infection.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim made the announcement while speaking at a preparatory committee meeting at the ministry's conference room on Wednesday, said a press release.
He said starting from September 28, it will continue up to September 3.  
The main theme of this year's fisheries week is 'more fisheries ... help to reduce unemployment' (Beshi Beshi Mach Chash Kori, Bekarotto Dur Kori).
As par plan, on the first day on August 28, press conference will be held highlighting different programmes of the fisheries week at the Department of Fisheries (DoF).
The National Fisheries Week -2021 will be inaugurated formally at Osmani Memorial auditorium on the second day of the week on August 29.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is expected to join the inaugural programme as the chief guest.
After the inaugural function, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will release fish fries at the Jatiya Sangsad lake. Officials of the concerned ministries and its subordinate departments attended the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with SSLCOMMERZ
BANKING EVENTS
IPDC gets Tamim Iqbal as Brand Ambassador
Fisheries Week-2021 to begin from August 28
India plans to wrap up selloff of Air India, BPCL this fiscal
Biman to keep ticket sale centre at HQ open for 24hrs
BEZA, N Mohammad Plastic Industries sign land lease deal
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits record 6,699 point on buying spree


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft