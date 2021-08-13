Biman to keep ticket sale centre at HQ open for 24hrs





The national carrier Biman will keep open its ticket sale centre at the airline's headquarters round the clock from tomorrow as its online ticketing platform has been blocked.

All ticketing services remain operative through Biman's all local and international sales centres, approved travel agents and call centres, a press release of Biman said on Wednesday.

The state-owned airlines also said that it would ensure further modern online ticketing service soon through assigning a world renowned such service provider.

Biman said it involved a Bangladeshi company under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2019 to encourage the local online service providers.

However that company had repeatedly failed to provide standard service to Biman and finally stopped its online ticketing operation on Tuesday illogically and unethically. Biman Bangladesh Airlines requested all its valued customers not to be misled by any false information regarding the matter.









