Friday, 13 August, 2021, 9:58 AM
Home Business

BEZA, N Mohammad Plastic Industries sign land lease deal

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) signed a land lease agreement with N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited at the former office in the city recently.
Under the lease agreement BEZA will give 10 acres of land to the plastic goods manufacturers, said a press release on Wednesday. BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun attended the agreement signing ceremony.
BEZA Executive Member Mohammad Ali Ahsan and Managing Director of the N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited Nazrul Haque signed the agreement for their respective organizations.
Speaking on this occasion, Shaikh Yusuf Harun said BEZA is not resting by setting up industries, there is moreover a continuous struggle going on in Bangabandhu Industrial City to make the impossible possible.
"All the infrastructures required for the creation of industry have already become widely visible," he added.
He also said that the work of building a modern urban system by setting up training centre including Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) , Strategic Transport Plan (STP) , Desalination Plant, Response Centre  under the same project to build a green economic zone to combat climate change, is going on in full swing.
N Mohammad Plastic Industries Limited is a reputed company in the production of plastic products in Bangladesh. The company produces various types of PVC furniture, doors, fittings as well as developing building, irrigation, and water supply PVC materials.
The company plans to invest US$51.22 million in the specialised economic zone, the press release said.


