Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits record 6,699 point on buying spree

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose for the 2nd running day on Thursday following a day of slump on Tuesday while Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) returned to gaining tracks on the day following a two-day falling streak until Wednesday as investors on both bourses were active in buying prospective sharers.

DSEX, the prime index of DSE rose by 76.07 points or 1.14 per cent to 6,699, the highest since its inception more than eight years back in 2013. The DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) closed at their historical highs of 2,427 and 1,459, after gaining 29.91 points and 14.96 points respectively, at the close of the trading.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,478 billion on Thursday, surpassing the previous high of Tk 5,455 billion recorded just three days back.

Turnover climbed to Tk 26.62 billion on the country's premier bourse, in a further buck by 20.34 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 22.12 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 376 issues traded, 209 advanced, 144 declined and 23 remained unchanged on the Dhaka bourse.

A total number of 343,671 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 891.87 million shares and mutual fund units.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-continued to top the turnover list with shares worth Tk 2.59 billion changing hands, followed by LankaBangla Finance (Tk 1.21 billion), IFIC Bank (Tk 765 million), Alif Manufacturing Company (Tk 555 million) and Beximco Pharma (Tk 489 million).

Newly listed SBAC Bank was the day's top gainer for the second day of debut hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with 10 per cent rise, while IFIL Islamic Mutual Fund One was the worst loser, losing 5.55 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 237 points to while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 138 points to close at 11,702.

Of the issues traded, 192 advanced, 104 declined and 27 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 43.02 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 899 million.









