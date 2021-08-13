Video
VSO BD holds Int’l Youth Day seminar on food system

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Correspondent

Voluntary Service Overseas Bangladesh (VSO) held a webinar titled: Transforming Food Systems Through Youth-led Intervention to mark International Youth Day 2021, on Thursday.
The Govt, NGOs, INGOs, VIOs, CSOs, UN, youth organizations, volunteers, civil society, and other key stakeholders participated at the webinar. It focused on how youth led intervention help to transform the food systems in Bangladesh. There were quite a few important issues were highlighted.
Prof. Golam Rahman, Editor, Ajker Patrika and Former Chief Information Commissioner was present as the Chief Guest. John Taylor, Chief Technical Advisor, Dhaka Food System Project, FAO Representative in Bangladesh; Dr. MH Chowdhury (Lenin), Joint General Secretary, Paribesh Bachao Andolon (POBA); Tawohidul Haque, Academic Faculty and Researcher, Institute of Social Welfare and Research, University of Dhaka; Mursalin Nomani, President, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Dhaka; Dr Shahnaz Karim, Director Inclusive Communities and Arts, British Council and A K M Manirul Alam, Director, Field Service Wing, Department of Agricultural Extension, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh were present as the guest speakers.  Khabirul Haque Kamal, Project Implementation Lead, chaired the webinar.
Anne Kahuria, Global Youth Engagement Officer of VSO, presented a thorough discussion of how VSO integrate youth into their programme globally.
Shafiqur Rahman, Project Manager, Livelihoods, VSO Bangladesh, shared a presentation, and Salahuddin Ahmed, Business Pursuit Lead, VSO, moderated a short Question and Ansar session. Najia Nuray Jarin, Youth Engagement National Volunteer, VSO Bangladesh, facilitated the entire session.
Speakers said millions of people were struggling without a reliable source of food to support themselves and their families. People are witnessing a broken food system that does not deliver for local or small-scale producers. Transformational change in food systems cannot occur without meaningful youth participation to improve the health of people and the planet.
VSO community, national, and international volunteers are supporting young women and men, women smallholder farmers, school children, people living with disabilities and other marginalized communities to engage in community and national dialogues and take actions towards transforming the food system for promoting social and environmental justice.
The role of media to promote youth-led intervention was underscored for food safety and food production. Speakers said the farmers needed to receive the respect they deserve so that they could be  motivated to grow more food. They should also receive proper supports both from the government and development partners.


