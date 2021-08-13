RAKUB to help farmers’ recoup losses caused by Covid-19

Video
Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Aug 12: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) is committed to help the farmers of the country's northwest region offset their losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The specialized bank has been providing loans to the affected people in agriculture and other sectors to help them get back to normal life.
The Board of Directors of the bank revealed this while taking part in the 536th board meeting virtually yesterday with its Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal in the chair.
Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.
As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industrial sector of northwest Bangladesh, currently, the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroots-level to attain all the targets within the stipulated time.
RAKUB has not only developed the agricultural sector in the country's northwest region but also played a vital role towards its industrialisation.
Directors Dr Humayun Kabir, Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, Sirajul Islam, Tofaz Uddin, Bidhu Bhushan Roy and Dr Ismail Haque joined the meeting from their respective offices while RAKUB Managing Director Ismail Hossain and others concerned took part from the RAKUB headquarters board room.
Managing Director Ismail Hossain told the meeting that the bank is working to bring all existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments for making the region's agro-based economy more vibrant amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recently, the bank has entered into a new trend of online banking services through launching a real time gross settlement (RTGS) system.
With this breakthrough, from now on, all clients of the bank can avail the opportunities of inter-banking transaction facilities.
The meeting noted that the bank's administrative and operational activities must be more transparent and accountable for boosting agricultural production.
Terming the farmers as the vital force to boost up agricultural productions, they expressed their commitment to protect the farmers' interests as a whole.
The meeting reviewed the overall activities of the bank and took some important decisions relating to its operational and administrative matters.    BSS


