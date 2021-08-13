Video
BGMEA leaders meet State Minister for Labour

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Correspondent

BGMEA leaders led by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan holding a meeting with Labour and Employment State Minister Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP at the secretariat on Wednesday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan along with BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi) and other leaders of the association held a meeting with Labour and Employment State Minister Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP at the secretariat on Wednesday.
They had discussion on the overall situation of the ready-made garment industry under the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised the state minister of the current state of the industry which is putting all-out efforts to recover from the pandemic impacts and move ahead.
He expressed thanks and gratitude towards the government for providing crucial support to the RMG industry during the difficult time of Covid pandemic that helped the sector to survive and turn around.
He also thanked the government for bringing garment workers under Covid-19 vaccination program on priority basis.
"We requested the government to vaccinate garment workers on priority basis as there is no alternative to mass vaccination of the workers to keep factories running. All garment workers are being brought under vaccine coverage and we are thankful to the government for the initiative," said Faruque Hassan.


