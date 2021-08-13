Scientific, geological info to help sustainable development: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said extensive dissemination of scientific and geological information will contribute to attaining sustainable development.

"It is a must to evaluate impact of geological surveys on the construction of large infrastructures," he said, inaugurating the newly built Mujib Corner and taking part in a discussion on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Independence and Mujib Centenary as the chief guest on Wednesday.

Greeting the Department of Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GACB) for setting up the Mujib Corner, Nasrul Hamid said it is essential to ensure availability of the 'land suitability map.'

He said the seismic zoning map prepared by GACB was included in the National Building Code, adding, "Discovery of magnetic rocks with 50 meters thick iron at Hakimpur in Dinajpur was confirmed."

"The expected reserve of the iron at Hakimpur is about 625 million tonnes. The GSB would have to create research fields for domestic resources and the government will provide necessary assistance," Nasrul Hamid added.

Senior Secretary of energy and mineral resources division Md Anisur Rahman chaired the programme, while Dhaka University Professor Dr Md Hossain Mansoor and Director General of GSB Dr Mohammad Sher Ali spoke. -BSS











