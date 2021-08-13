Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global cotton prices rise to nine year high

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

According to World Bank's commodity markets outlook, global cotton prices continued their upward rally in July 2021, reaching its highest level in at least 9 years.
Cotton 'A' index breached $2.15 per kg during the month and has since stayed in the territory. Cotton prices have rallied since the great commodity crash of April last year, rising by 55 percent since their bottom over the past 16 months. In fact, cotton prices are already 30 percent higher than their pre-pandemic levels. This is one of the highest rises within agricultural commodities, outside of maize and edible oil crops.
It appears that the commodity analyst's community is divided over how long the cotton price bonanza may last. While many have been quick to ascribe the broad-based rise in various commodity prices to global supply chain disruptions, it now seems that the great cotton rise has taken on more solid roots.
USDA projects global cotton consumption for marketing year 2021-22 at nearly 27 million metric tons, highest since at least 2007-08. At that time, the global financial crisis that hit world markets in September 2008 quickly tampered commodity demand, bringing down world consumption precipitously by over 11 percent within a year. Most indicators suggest that a similar correction may not be on the cards for the foreseeable future this time around.
First, world cotton consumption has already been on the rise throughout Covid year, as 2020-21 witnessed a 15 percent rise in consumption led by quicker than expected re-opening of industrial base in China and efforts by various governments across the developing world to prop up export base, benefiting textile exporting companies. Moreover, national commodity procurement operations program continued unabated in major cotton producing regions such as India and China, as governments not only sought to top up strategic reserves during uncertain times but also used the procurement operations to roll out support to farming communities (India).
Meanwhile, uncertain demand outlook during peak sowing period (Feb-Jul 2020) across many regions led to reduction in area under cultivation, leading to fall in output by as much as 25 percent in major exporting countries such as USA and Brazil. This was further compounded by shortfalls in other regions such as Australia and Pakistan, where extreme weather events (drought and monsoon rains, respectively) damaged yield.
Furthermore, the passing of Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act by US Senate last month is expected to shift demand for cotton and cotton-based products to other textile exporting nations. While this may benefit competing yarn and garment producing regions such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Pakistan, it has also increased pressure on commodity prices as world tradable surplus of cotton has diminished.
In recent years, the exportable surplus generated by Brazil and USA alone has been (theoretically) sufficient to meet combined import demand from top 5 importing nations: Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkey, and India (excluding China). This is no longer the case. Meanwhile, Chinese yarn and garment exporters have also entered the fray, as they compete to procure non-Xinjiang based cotton to stay afloat in world textile global and regional value chains.     -Business Recorder


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with SSLCOMMERZ
BANKING EVENTS
IPDC gets Tamim Iqbal as Brand Ambassador
Fisheries Week-2021 to begin from August 28
India plans to wrap up selloff of Air India, BPCL this fiscal
Biman to keep ticket sale centre at HQ open for 24hrs
BEZA, N Mohammad Plastic Industries sign land lease deal
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits record 6,699 point on buying spree


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft