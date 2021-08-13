

Vivo smartphone Y53s launched in Bangladesh

The device is now available for purchase in offline all authorised vivo retail stores, brand shops, and e-commerce websites named G&G, Pickaboo, Robishop and Othoba.com, priced at TK 22990.

The newly launched Y53s delivers clear photography, long-lasting superior performance, and a swift experience, making it the best social entertainment partner for users. Packed with 8GB + 3GB Extended RAM and 64MP Rear Camera*, the phone is now available for customers in Bangladesh.

Y53s is the first Y series smartphone to arrive with the Eye Autofocus feature for a clear photography experience. The phone is equipped with a massive 5,000 mAh battery and 33W FlashCharge technology, aiming to empower content creators and professionals to work all day long.

Housing a beautiful rear camera module, the handset flaunts an elegant 3D design to match consumer aspirations for a trendy device that not only looks great but offers clear shots and swift play anytime, anywhere.

Y53s is packed with a triangular camera setup of 64MP Rear Camera*, 2MP Bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. Combined with Eye Autofocus technology, the camera setup creates a software-hardware synergy that results in clear photos and videos.

The inbuilt Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology delivers continuous focus on the subject, thus producing sharp portraits and action shots. The Super Night Mode in Y53s automatically increases the brightness in low/dim lighting conditions while optimising the various noise points in the frame.

The Super Night Selfie intelligently captures multiple frames and stitches them together to improve the clarity of selfies at night. Furthermore, the Aura Screen Light can be manually turned on to enhance soft light and brighten up the face with a warm light that automatically adapts and adjusts the balance of light in the surroundings.





vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, announced the launch of its latest smartphone, Y53s, under the umbrella of the youth-oriented Y series in Bangladesh.The device is now available for purchase in offline all authorised vivo retail stores, brand shops, and e-commerce websites named G&G, Pickaboo, Robishop and Othoba.com, priced at TK 22990.The newly launched Y53s delivers clear photography, long-lasting superior performance, and a swift experience, making it the best social entertainment partner for users. Packed with 8GB + 3GB Extended RAM and 64MP Rear Camera*, the phone is now available for customers in Bangladesh.Y53s is the first Y series smartphone to arrive with the Eye Autofocus feature for a clear photography experience. The phone is equipped with a massive 5,000 mAh battery and 33W FlashCharge technology, aiming to empower content creators and professionals to work all day long.Housing a beautiful rear camera module, the handset flaunts an elegant 3D design to match consumer aspirations for a trendy device that not only looks great but offers clear shots and swift play anytime, anywhere.Y53s is packed with a triangular camera setup of 64MP Rear Camera*, 2MP Bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. Combined with Eye Autofocus technology, the camera setup creates a software-hardware synergy that results in clear photos and videos.The inbuilt Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology delivers continuous focus on the subject, thus producing sharp portraits and action shots. The Super Night Mode in Y53s automatically increases the brightness in low/dim lighting conditions while optimising the various noise points in the frame.The Super Night Selfie intelligently captures multiple frames and stitches them together to improve the clarity of selfies at night. Furthermore, the Aura Screen Light can be manually turned on to enhance soft light and brighten up the face with a warm light that automatically adapts and adjusts the balance of light in the surroundings.