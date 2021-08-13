Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China signals more crackdowns in pipeline for businesses

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

China signals more crackdowns in pipeline for businesses

China signals more crackdowns in pipeline for businesses

BEIJING, Aug 12: China will implement tougher anti-monopoly rules and penalties over the next five years, according to new guidelines from the country's cabinet, a signal that Beijing plans to tighten the screw further on the country's harried businesses.
A regulatory crackdown on sectors ranging from tech to education has roiled markets in recent months.
Guidelines published late Wednesday by the Communist Party's top decision-making body call for "centralised special rectification" -- propaganda speak for further government intervention.
Sectors including finance, public health, education and food and drug manufacturing would be targeted, the guidelines said.
"We will strengthen law enforcement in key areas related to the vital interests of the people," the document added.
Officials will "actively" work on improving laws in areas including national security, technology and anti-monopoly rules, it said.
The guidelines also promise to introduce "good laws and good governance" on artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing -- sectors that have been allowed to grow unchecked in recent years.
The document warned that Beijing will hike penalties for those who violate anti-monopoly laws, including by issuing "a lifelong prohibition on entry" for the worst rule-breakers.
Officials also promised better protections for industrial whistleblowers.
China recently unveiled sweeping new regulations for a range of industries that have rattled investors.
One rule forcing private tutoring companies to turn non-profit wiped out more than $70 billion from their balance sheets.
Tech firms have also been battered as regulators tighten the leash citing data security and antitrust concerns.
And gaming companies recently saw shares plummet over fears they could be next in the sights of regulators.
The blueprint released Wednesday "suggests that the restructuring related to anti-monopoly will be a long-lasting policy direction," Ken Cheung Kin Tai, an analyst at Japan's Mizuho Bank, said in a research note.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with SSLCOMMERZ
BANKING EVENTS
IPDC gets Tamim Iqbal as Brand Ambassador
Fisheries Week-2021 to begin from August 28
India plans to wrap up selloff of Air India, BPCL this fiscal
Biman to keep ticket sale centre at HQ open for 24hrs
BEZA, N Mohammad Plastic Industries sign land lease deal
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits record 6,699 point on buying spree


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft