Record cryptocurrency heist valued at $600 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12: A firm specializing in transferring cryptocurrency said Tuesday that hackers cracked its security, making off with a record-setting haul potentially worth $600 million.

Poly Network put out a plea for the stolen Ethereum, BinanceChain and OxPolygon tokens to be shunned by traders running "wallets" for storing cryptocurrency.

"The amount of money you hacked is the biggest one in the defi history," Poly Network said in a tweeted message to the thieves, using a reference to decentralized finance involving cryptocurrency.

"The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members."

Poly Network threatened police involvement, but also offered the hackers the chance to "work out a solution."

The US Department of Justice and FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment. -AFP





